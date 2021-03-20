HUNT (HUNT) Market Capitalization Tops $46.71 Million

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded up 22.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 20th. One HUNT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000712 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HUNT has a market cap of $46.71 million and $165.12 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HUNT has traded 82.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About HUNT

HUNT is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HUNT’s official website is hunt.town

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

Buying and Selling HUNT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

