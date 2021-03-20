HUSD (HUSD) Price Up 0.2% This Week

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. HUSD has a market cap of $609.97 million and $1.05 billion worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HUSD has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One HUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HUSD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00051173 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00014890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.63 or 0.00640776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00068971 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00024608 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00033531 BTC.

About HUSD

HUSD (CRYPTO:HUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 608,484,408 coins. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

Buying and Selling HUSD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.