Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSQVY. SEB Equity Research raised Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. SEB Equities raised Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, DNB Markets cut Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Get Husqvarna AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of HSQVY opened at $28.61 on Friday. Husqvarna AB has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $28.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.70.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $776.44 million during the quarter.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.