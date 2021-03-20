Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $25.66

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.66 and traded as high as $28.90. Husqvarna AB (publ) shares last traded at $28.61, with a volume of 5,234 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. DNB Markets lowered shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.
About Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY)
Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.
