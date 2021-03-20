HYCON Hits 24 Hour Volume of $562,312.00 (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One HYCON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HYCON has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and $562,312.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HYCON has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000057 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00057809 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYC is a coin. HYCON’s total supply is 3,019,950,189 coins and its circulating supply is 2,669,950,188 coins. The official website for HYCON is hycon.io . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here

