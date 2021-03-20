Hydro Protocol 1-Day Volume Reaches $4.07 Million (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. In the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded 23.7% higher against the US dollar. One Hydro Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0248 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. Hydro Protocol has a market cap of $17.38 million and approximately $4.07 million worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00051503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00013915 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $389.01 or 0.00654039 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00069699 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00024505 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00034336 BTC.

About Hydro Protocol

HOT is a token. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com . The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

