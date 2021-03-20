HyperDAO Reaches Market Cap of $6.38 Million (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 20th. One HyperDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0166 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. HyperDAO has a total market capitalization of $6.38 million and $60,313.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HyperDAO has traded up 65.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HyperDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00051551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00014475 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.52 or 0.00643859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00069417 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00024590 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00033983 BTC.

HyperDAO Profile

HDAO is a coin. Its launch date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 385,333,511 coins. HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

HyperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.