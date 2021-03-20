Hyperion Price Hits $0.0313 on Major Exchanges (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Hyperion has a market cap of $5.06 million and approximately $2,159.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyperion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0313 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hyperion has traded 38.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00051130 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00014305 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $374.40 or 0.00639375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00069321 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00024661 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00033755 BTC.

About Hyperion

Hyperion is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 8,043,574,329 coins and its circulating supply is 161,775,619 coins. Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Buying and Selling Hyperion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

