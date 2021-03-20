I/O Coin Hits Market Cap of $2.59 Million (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000234 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, I/O Coin has traded up 16.2% against the dollar. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and $5,860.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $230.59 or 0.00391289 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005020 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00026124 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,753.64 or 0.04672664 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000149 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000111 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,759,393 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

