iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) is Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,049 shares during the period. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF makes up 2.7% of Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cribstone Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,057,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,117,000 after purchasing an additional 284,286 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 822,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,000,000 after purchasing an additional 69,608 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 486,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,868,000 after purchasing an additional 18,420 shares during the last quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,195,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,781,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDP traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $26.33. 348,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,479. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.48 and a 200 day moving average of $26.48.

