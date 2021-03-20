ichi.farm (ICHI) Reaches One Day Volume of $76,547.00

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One ichi.farm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ichi.farm has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ichi.farm alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.15 or 0.00455892 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00066457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.08 or 0.00139688 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00060455 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $393.13 or 0.00660970 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.49 or 0.00074795 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000498 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins.

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ichi.farm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ichi.farm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ichi.farm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ichi.farm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.