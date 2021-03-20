ICHI Price Reaches $15.05 on Exchanges (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. In the last week, ICHI has traded up 64.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ICHI coin can now be bought for $15.05 or 0.00025756 BTC on major exchanges. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $39.18 million and approximately $74,150.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ICHI alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.14 or 0.00455372 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00064471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.78 or 0.00141640 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00059460 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.93 or 0.00686006 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00073484 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000488 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,603,039 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.