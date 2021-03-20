Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $255.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) will report $255.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ichor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $255.00 million and the highest is $256.00 million. Ichor posted sales of $220.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ichor will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ichor.

Get Ichor alerts:

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ICHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Ichor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Ichor from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised Ichor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Ichor from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ichor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

ICHR opened at $46.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.32. Ichor has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 2.33.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $50,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,418.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,840 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 283.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 78.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ichor (ICHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.