ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ICL Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. ICL Group also posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICL Group will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ICL Group.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. ICL Group had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ICL shares. Stephens lowered ICL Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ICL Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the third quarter worth approximately $126,074,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 6,709,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,142,000 after buying an additional 2,034,423 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 367.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,106,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,528,000 after buying an additional 3,227,764 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,570,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,797,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,076,000 after buying an additional 57,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICL Group stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.77. ICL Group has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $6.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.0265 dividend. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. ICL Group’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

