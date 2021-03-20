Iconic Token Market Capitalization Tops $3.76 Million (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded 118.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $3.76 million and approximately $20,469.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iconic Token token can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000780 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Iconic Token alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.29 or 0.00455270 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.71 or 0.00065692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.84 or 0.00140574 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00060429 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $409.59 or 0.00695041 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00074703 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,971,158 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,171,158 tokens. The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

Iconic Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Iconic Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconic Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.