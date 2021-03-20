ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) and Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) Financial Survey

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) and Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get ICU Medical alerts:

This table compares ICU Medical and Soliton’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICU Medical $1.27 billion 3.46 $101.04 million $7.36 28.18 Soliton N/A N/A -$13.75 million ($1.00) -17.38

ICU Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Soliton. Soliton is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ICU Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ICU Medical and Soliton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICU Medical 6.43% 9.73% 7.70% Soliton N/A -59.20% -53.93%

Risk and Volatility

ICU Medical has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soliton has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.5% of ICU Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.0% of Soliton shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of ICU Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Soliton shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ICU Medical and Soliton, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICU Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00 Soliton 0 0 3 0 3.00

ICU Medical presently has a consensus price target of $240.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.95%. Soliton has a consensus price target of $20.33, indicating a potential upside of 16.99%. Given Soliton’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Soliton is more favorable than ICU Medical.

Summary

ICU Medical beats Soliton on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs. It also provides IV therapy and diluents, including sodium chloride, dextrose, balanced electrolyte solutions, lactated ringer's, ringer's, mannitol, sodium chloride/dextrose, and sterile water; and irrigation, such as sodium chloride irrigation, sterile water irrigation, physiologic solutions, ringer's irrigation, acetic acid irrigation, glycine irrigation, sorbitol-mannitol irrigation, flexible containers, and pour bottle options. In addition, the company offers infusion pumps under the Plum 360 and LifeCare PCA brands; Cogent 2-in-1 and CardioFlo hemodynamic monitoring systems; TDQ and OptiQ cardiac output monitoring catheters; TriOx venous oximetry catheters; Transpac blood pressure transducers; and SafeSet closed blood sampling and conservation systems. Further, it provides ICU Medical Mednet, an enterprise medication management platform that connects smart pumps to hospital's electronic health records, asset tracking systems, and alarm notification platforms, as well as related professional services. The company sells its products to acute care hospitals, wholesalers, ambulatory clinics, and alternate site facilities, such as clinics, home health care providers, and long-term care facilities. ICU Medical, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

About Soliton

Soliton, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers product for the removal of tattoos. It also develops product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.