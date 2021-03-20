iDealCash (DEAL) Trading 4.9% Lower Over Last Week

iDealCash (CURRENCY:DEAL) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. In the last seven days, iDealCash has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One iDealCash token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. iDealCash has a market cap of $842,394.18 and approximately $3.00 worth of iDealCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get iDealCash alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000302 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00008911 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.17 or 0.00153233 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001847 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

iDealCash Profile

iDealCash (DEAL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. iDealCash’s total supply is 1,446,609,103 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,446,608,662 tokens. iDealCash’s official Twitter account is @IDealCashTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for iDealCash is idealcash.io. The Reddit community for iDealCash is /r/IdealCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IDealCash (DEAL) is an open-source community-driven cryptocurrency project that features transaction speeds that are 100s of times faster than Bitcoin. At the heart of IDealCash is a blockchain that is based on the technology found in BlackCoin and NovaCoin featuring fast and secure transactions, incredibly low transaction fees and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) rewards of 30% each year. The main goal of IDealCash is for it to become the main way in which we transact value in the cryptocurrency community. “

Buying and Selling iDealCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iDealCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iDealCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iDealCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iDealCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iDealCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.