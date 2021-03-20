IDEX (IDEX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.72 Million

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. IDEX has a market capitalization of $57.24 million and $2.72 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IDEX has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IDEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0991 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00050829 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00015041 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $371.36 or 0.00640890 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00068600 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00024653 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX (CRYPTO:IDEX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 577,771,963 coins. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IDEX is idex.market

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

