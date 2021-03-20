Idle Hits One Day Trading Volume of $357,846.00 (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last week, Idle has traded 32.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Idle has a total market capitalization of $17.64 million and $357,846.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idle token can currently be purchased for approximately $14.27 or 0.00024573 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Idle alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $267.88 or 0.00461237 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00064882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.52 or 0.00142078 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00059120 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.60 or 0.00698374 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00073352 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Idle Token Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,236,056 tokens. Idle’s official website is idle.finance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com

Idle Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.