iExec RLC Market Capitalization Tops $174.85 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $174.85 million and approximately $9.01 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iExec RLC coin can now be bought for about $2.18 or 0.00003769 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

iExec RLC Coin Profile

iExec RLC is a coin. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 coins. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec . The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

iExec RLC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

