Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 27,099 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of Illinois Tool Works worth $32,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,578,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,545,120,000 after purchasing an additional 214,462 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,192,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,020,000 after buying an additional 204,018 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 21.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,636,000 after buying an additional 268,059 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,478,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,731,000 after buying an additional 63,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,216,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,043,000 after buying an additional 10,991 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.65.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $218.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.23. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $224.69. The stock has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

