Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,576 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 20,991 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,373 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,367 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,437 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. 21.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays raised Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.23.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $23.84. The stock had a trading volume of 768,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,922. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $26.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.18 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.02.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.1712 dividend. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 40.96%.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

