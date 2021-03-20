Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,964 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.86% of Inari Medical worth $36,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. 17.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Shares of NARI opened at $108.28 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $39.55 and a one year high of $127.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.12.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.49 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

NARI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Inari Medical from $85.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price (up from $94.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inari Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

In other Inari Medical news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $2,197,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,198,547.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,252,624 shares of company stock valued at $230,486,303 over the last quarter.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI).

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.