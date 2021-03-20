Incent Price Hits $0.0510 (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Incent has a market cap of $2.35 million and approximately $164.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Incent token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0510 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Incent has traded up 39.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $264.73 or 0.00456873 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00064660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.58 or 0.00140792 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00058923 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $407.61 or 0.00703463 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00073141 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Incent Token Profile

Incent’s launch date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,425 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Incent’s official website is incent.com

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

