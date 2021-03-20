Incent Reaches Market Cap of $2.40 Million (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded up 50.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Incent has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and $168.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Incent has traded up 92.9% against the dollar. One Incent token can now be bought for $0.0521 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Incent alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.31 or 0.00455078 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00066532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $83.01 or 0.00140274 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00061149 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.38 or 0.00663027 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00076251 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000508 BTC.

About Incent

Incent’s genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,425 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Incent’s official website is incent.com

Incent Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Incent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Incent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.