Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.47 Million

Equities analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) will announce sales of $54.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.58 million to $55.00 million. Independence Realty Trust reported sales of $51.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full year sales of $222.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $218.39 million to $229.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $233.43 million, with estimates ranging from $226.31 million to $248.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

NYSE:IRT opened at $14.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.06. Independence Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $15.31. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.79 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 179.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 15,350 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 214,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 8.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 368,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 30,070 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 102.6% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 31,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Earnings History and Estimates for Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

