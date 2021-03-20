Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,755 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.13% of Independence Realty Trust worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IRT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,301,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,357,000 after buying an additional 915,397 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 949,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,755,000 after buying an additional 498,806 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 1,401.2% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 504,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after buying an additional 470,809 shares during the period. Hill Winds Capital LP increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 465,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 763,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,780,000 after purchasing an additional 226,865 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IRT. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $15.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 51.79 and a beta of 0.96.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 12.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

