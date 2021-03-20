Indexed Finance Price Up 9.1% This Week (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $5.43 million and $571,857.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.35 or 0.00010838 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $266.21 or 0.00454132 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00064729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.81 or 0.00141265 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00059471 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.22 or 0.00672496 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00074289 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000485 BTC.

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance launched on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

