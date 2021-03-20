Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) will report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Infosys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Infosys reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infosys will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Investec cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Infosys stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $18.75. 17,303,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,005,925. Infosys has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $19.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

