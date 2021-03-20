Injective Protocol (INJ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $26.41 Million

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Injective Protocol has a total market capitalization of $197.69 million and approximately $26.41 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Injective Protocol has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Injective Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $12.61 or 0.00021485 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.72 or 0.00455960 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00066469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.44 or 0.00142111 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00060343 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.50 or 0.00687222 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00074755 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000496 BTC.

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,670,862 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

