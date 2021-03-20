Innova (INN) Price Hits $0.0446 on Top Exchanges

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last week, Innova has traded 61.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Innova has a total market cap of $307,936.80 and $561.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Innova coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0446 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Innova alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00009575 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 69% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Innova Profile

Innova (INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Innova Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Innova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Innova and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.