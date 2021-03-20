Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $207.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,740 shares in the company, valued at $6,969,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Catherine Hastings sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $216,012.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,030.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,137 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 226.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $178.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a current ratio of 458.27. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52 week low of $52.80 and a 52 week high of $222.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.68 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.55 and a 200-day moving average of $162.62.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.68%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

