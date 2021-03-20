Input Capital (CVE:INP) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.10

Input Capital Corp. (CVE:INP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.10 and traded as low as C$0.91. Input Capital shares last traded at C$0.97, with a volume of 17,300 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19, a current ratio of 12.40 and a quick ratio of 9.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.10. The company has a market cap of C$60.54 million and a PE ratio of 31.29.

About Input Capital (CVE:INP)

Input Capital Corp. operates as an agricultural commodity streaming company in Canada. The company buys and sells canola from prairie farmers through multi-year streaming contracts. It also provides capital to farmers to assist with the working capital needs, mortgage finance, and crop marketing issues, as well as offers multi-year crop marketing solutions to farmers.

