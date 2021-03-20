Insider Selling: Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Director Sells 54,828 Shares of Stock

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Director Rene Amirault sold 54,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.94, for a total transaction of C$215,824.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 327,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,289,796.89.

Shares of TSE SES traded up C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$3.93. 1,082,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,044. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$616.92 million and a P/E ratio of -7.28. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.81 and a twelve month high of C$4.56.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SES. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CIBC set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.64.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.