Insights Network (INSTAR) Achieves Market Cap of $5.63 Million

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last week, Insights Network has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Insights Network token can now be bought for about $0.0286 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. Insights Network has a market cap of $5.63 million and approximately $32,499.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insights Network Token Profile

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a token. Insights Network’s total supply is 284,234,768 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

