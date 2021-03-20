Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Stock Position Raised by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Insperity by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Insperity by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Insperity in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Insperity news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $418,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,863.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $262,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,922,593.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,485 over the last three months. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.86.

Shares of NSP stock opened at $86.90 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.43 and a 12-month high of $95.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. Insperity had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 717.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

