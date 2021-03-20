INT (INT) Hits Market Cap of $5.15 Million

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last seven days, INT has traded up 8% against the US dollar. One INT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. INT has a market cap of $5.15 million and $1.71 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get INT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00051012 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00014977 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $370.09 or 0.00643056 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00068960 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00024765 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About INT

INT (CRYPTO:INT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . INT’s official website is intchain.io

INT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for INT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.