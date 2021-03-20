Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) will post sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.70 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange posted sales of $1.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full year sales of $6.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.82 billion to $7.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.12 billion to $7.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $111.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.05 and a 200-day moving average of $107.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $119.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 34.02%.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,221,334.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at $19,549,173.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,012,400.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,290,676.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,057. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 186,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 33,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

