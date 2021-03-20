International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,838,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,858 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,261,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,834,000 after acquiring an additional 658,340 shares during the period. RWWM Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10,021.3% in the 4th quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 644,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,171,000 after purchasing an additional 638,456 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 941,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,583,000 after purchasing an additional 616,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,628,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,817,000 after purchasing an additional 394,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM opened at $128.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $115.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $135.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

