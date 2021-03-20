International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.17.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IMXI. TheStreet downgraded International Money Express from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th.

In other International Money Express news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 23,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $376,711.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in International Money Express by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 24,227 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 46.8% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of International Money Express during the third quarter worth about $7,050,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of International Money Express during the fourth quarter worth about $3,492,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMXI stock opened at $15.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $602.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.54. International Money Express has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $18.69.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). International Money Express had a return on equity of 52.83% and a net margin of 8.65%. As a group, analysts expect that International Money Express will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

