Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Position Increased by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 28.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,858,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,156,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,073,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,514,761,000 after acquiring an additional 75,436 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,910,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,562,961,000 after acquiring an additional 33,415 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,223,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,000,871,000 after acquiring an additional 59,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $719,699,000 after acquiring an additional 333,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $736.75.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total value of $8,398,782.80. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total value of $7,046,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,082,892.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG stock traded up $8.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $707.49. 792,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,955. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $826.81. The company has a market cap of $83.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $749.37 and its 200-day moving average is $745.47.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

