Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,315,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 68,682 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.94% of Invesco worth $75,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 253.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $5,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 381,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,724,217.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $25.45 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $26.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 24.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

