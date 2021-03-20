Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Stock Position Boosted by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,842 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises 2.1% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Perennial Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $6,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 121.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

PGX stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,933,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,755,142. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.92. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

