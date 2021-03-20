Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,983 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.32% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $35,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RPG opened at $160.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.12. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $84.27 and a 12-month high of $177.25.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

