Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,604 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 1.54% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $25,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 257,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,198 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $593,000. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 16,132 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XMLV opened at $51.91 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $31.91 and a 1-year high of $52.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.52.

