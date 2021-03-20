Invictus Hyperion Fund Achieves Market Cap of $27.25 Million (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market cap of $27.25 million and $13,810.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00052025 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00013860 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.77 or 0.00655145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00069689 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00024497 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00034288 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CRYPTO:IHF) is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,275,122 coins. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

