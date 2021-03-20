ION Price Reaches $0.0249 on Top Exchanges (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One ION coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0249 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ION has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. ION has a market cap of $340,163.68 and $429.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.81 or 0.00247497 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00014459 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00010282 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,188.31 or 0.03689225 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004493 BTC.

About ION

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,551,857 coins and its circulating supply is 13,651,857 coins. The official website for ION is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

