IONChain (IONC) Hits Market Cap of $298,900.42

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. IONChain has a total market capitalization of $298,900.42 and $3,261.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IONChain has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. One IONChain token can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IONChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00050740 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00015026 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.80 or 0.00638061 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00068863 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00024660 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About IONChain

IONChain (IONC) is a token. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

IONChain Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IONChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IONChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.