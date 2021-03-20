IOST Market Capitalization Tops $963.67 Million (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. IOST has a market cap of $963.67 million and $1.13 billion worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IOST has traded 35.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IOST token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0589 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00050853 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00015129 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $371.31 or 0.00637317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00068861 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00024242 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00024642 BTC.

IOST Token Profile

IOST (IOST) is a (PoB) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,306,434,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,374,175,762 tokens. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . IOST’s official website is iost.io . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

