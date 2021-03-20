IOTA Tops One Day Trading Volume of $196.91 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 20th. IOTA has a total market cap of $4.02 billion and approximately $196.91 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can now be bought for $1.45 or 0.00002456 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, IOTA has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000055 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00059367 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

